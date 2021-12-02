Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,662 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.