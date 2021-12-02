Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $75,000 Stock Position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,798 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sio Gene Therapies worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIOX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

