Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $96,000 Position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.68. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

