Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 19,011 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 603.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 80,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $116.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBII. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

