Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,675 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 820,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

