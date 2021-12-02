Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $142.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

