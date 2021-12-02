Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $11.02

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $10.76. Cue Health shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 4,387 shares traded.

Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

