Culp (NYSE:CULP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Culp (NYSE:CULP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Culp has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

