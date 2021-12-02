CURE Pharmaceutical (CURR) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS: CURR) is one of 896 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CURE Pharmaceutical to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CURE Pharmaceutical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURE Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A CURE Pharmaceutical Competitors 5239 19206 41397 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 85.69%. Given CURE Pharmaceutical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURE Pharmaceutical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CURE Pharmaceutical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURE Pharmaceutical -406.75% -135.40% -61.95% CURE Pharmaceutical Competitors -4,181.66% -128.70% -13.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CURE Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURE Pharmaceutical’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CURE Pharmaceutical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CURE Pharmaceutical $2.05 million -$30.62 million -0.90 CURE Pharmaceutical Competitors $1.70 billion $122.44 million -1.51

CURE Pharmaceutical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CURE Pharmaceutical. CURE Pharmaceutical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CURE Pharmaceutical rivals beat CURE Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments. The Cure Operations segment include development and manufacture of pharmaceutical and wellness products. The Sera Labs Operations segment comprises selling of wellness products through direct to consumer and wholesale channels. The company was founded by Robert Steven Davidson on May 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

