Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $23.75

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.75 to $23.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,823,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

