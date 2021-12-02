Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $2,367,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,035 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,518. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.