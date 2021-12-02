D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Up 54.1% in November

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the October 31st total of 674,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 41,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). Sell-side analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEPS. Bank of America cut shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth approximately $92,911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth approximately $25,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth approximately $24,733,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth approximately $15,776,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth approximately $12,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

