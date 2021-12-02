Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.47 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.47 billion and approximately $742.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00238208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00087411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

