Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Gap Down to $385.32

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $385.32, but opened at $371.32. Daily Journal shares last traded at $366.20, with a volume of 41 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $486.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 127.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 101.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

