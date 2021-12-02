Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

DAKT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,662. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $216.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Daktronics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 53,867 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.