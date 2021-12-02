Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $81.01 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of DQ opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

