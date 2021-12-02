Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Price Tops $87.65 on Exchanges

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $183,815.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be purchased for about $87.65 or 0.00154956 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00236308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00086192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 82,049 coins and its circulating supply is 41,233 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

