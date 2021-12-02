Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

DVDCF opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

