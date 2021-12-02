Decentr Market Capitalization Tops $14.46 Million (DEC)

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Decentr has a market cap of $14.46 million and $535,527.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentr coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentr has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.34 or 0.00408589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00237507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00086766 BTC.

Decentr Profile

DEC is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,768,535 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentr’s official website is decentr.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Decentr

