DeepOnion Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $833.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002344 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00016558 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012674 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,603,696 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

