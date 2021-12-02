Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,660 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.3% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMM opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

In other Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $206,438.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,450 shares of company stock worth $291,342.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

