Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 8,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 127,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 135,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 107,148 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

