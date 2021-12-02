Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 8,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.