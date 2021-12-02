Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Up 38.8% in November

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

DSGN stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.