Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $38.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $47.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

