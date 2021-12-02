Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $160.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 52 week low of $90.77 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Entegris by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,211,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Entegris by 8.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Entegris by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Entegris by 106.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

