Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a £105 ($137.18) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,778.46 ($127.76).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,314 ($108.62) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,837.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,519.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £128.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

