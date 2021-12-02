Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pennon Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.35) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.08).

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.73) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,183.23. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1.85. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

