Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 59.4% in November

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the October 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.83. 275,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,279. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.