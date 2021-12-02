Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($20.60). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.41.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

