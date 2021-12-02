Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

ABT opened at $126.74 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $131.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,358 shares of company stock worth $4,800,252. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

