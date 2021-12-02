Dfpg Investments LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

IYG opened at $185.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.53. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.78 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

