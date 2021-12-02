Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.04.

