Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,696,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $2,546,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,560.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,740 shares of company stock worth $118,586,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

NYSE NET opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

