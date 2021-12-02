Dfyn Network (DFYN) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $21.62 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00063872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00094937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.35 or 0.07940490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,607.77 or 1.00079742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021524 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 43,397,225 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

