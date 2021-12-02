Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (DGI9) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on December 23rd

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Thursday. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.69.

In other news, insider Lisa Harrington acquired 18,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,092.32 ($26,250.74).

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

