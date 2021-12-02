Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,245. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.