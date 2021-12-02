Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.82

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.82 and traded as low as $48.58. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 4,085,453 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 2,357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

