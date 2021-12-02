Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading 8.6% Higher

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.74. 1,150,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,335,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $4,145,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.