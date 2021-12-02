Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

DISCA stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 255,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

