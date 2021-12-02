Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 149,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,399,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 507.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

