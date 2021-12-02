Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys 360 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.