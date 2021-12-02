Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.42 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

