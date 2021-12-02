Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.