Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 2,942 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.0% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $332,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $995,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $269.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

