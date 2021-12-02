Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 7,580 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 55,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

UTF opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

