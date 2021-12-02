dKargo (DKA) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. dKargo has a total market cap of $155.77 million and $12.98 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About dKargo

DKA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

