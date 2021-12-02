DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in November

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 188.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF opened at $77.72 on Thursday. DKSH has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

