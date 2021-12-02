DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

DLO has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.71. 1,113,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,867. DLocal has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

