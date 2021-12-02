DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,095 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

