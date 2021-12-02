DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,784,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $328.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.07.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.53.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,377 shares of company stock worth $25,774,457. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

